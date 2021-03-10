To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am so sorry Scott! I have so many good memories when with you and Gary. Fishing at pactola, racing around the lake in that the green machine boat, and four wheelin in his Jimmy. You are in my thoughts
David Grundstrom
March 20, 2021
I only saw Gary a few times but his mother, Phyllis, was very dear to me. Sorry for your loss.
Kathie Baken
March 16, 2021
Dear Scott and Family, So sorry for your loss. Please know that we send our condolences and wish you all the best.
Dave & Barbara Grundstrom
March 16, 2021
Prayers are with Scott and others, as he has lost his loved one.
You´re in my thoughts through this hard and painful time.
Matthew 5:4
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Stacie Escott Grundstrom
March 15, 2021
Heartfelt thoughts go out to you in this time of sorrow. My favorite memory of Gary was when I had to apologize for something I did he got a kick out of it I pretty sure and of course I was shaking in my shoes. He just laughed and said it´s good your good! He made it ok
Nicole Corbin
March 15, 2021
thoughts and prayers on your loss, remember the happy memories
les karen busch
March 14, 2021
