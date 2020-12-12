Gary R. Nielsen

DENTON, Texas | On Nov. 6, 2020, Gary Nielsen, 73, passed peacefully after a long battle with COPD.

Gary was born on Valentine's Day 1947 to Pete and Charline Nielsen and raised with three sisters in Kadoka, SD. By age 10 he was active in Kadoka athletics starting with little league baseball then finding his love in basketball which he continued to play into adulthood. He lettered in basketball and football in high school graduating in 1965.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Carol Young in May 1966. He served in the Army National Guard while completing a Bachelors at USD. He was also trained as a butcher as his father owned the locker plant in Kadoka and chose to work in that field. He later earned a Master's in Counseling and worked in the substance abuse field for many years.

Gary and Carol raised two children together in Rapid City, SD. They moved twice to be near family but the beautiful Black Hills beckoned them home each time.

Gary played church basketball, coached women's basketball and coached both kids' soccer teams and son's baseball teams. He felt strongly there was a positive way to coach that would leave an everlasting imprint.

In later years Gary spent time in Colorado near his son and family then drove long-haul trucks and enjoyed seeing the USA until he retired in the Denton area near his daughter and family.

Gary loved camping, fishing and hunting in the Black Hills with his family. He enjoyed music of many styles and loved dancing. Gary was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and kind and compassionate spirit. He always had a smile for you and a twinkle in his bright blue eyes.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Chris) Bloomfield, Lake Dallas, TX; son, Chad Nielsen, Thornton, CO; sister, Lynn (Don) Kelly, Sugar Land, TX; five grandchildren; and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Charline Nielsen; sisters, Tana Nielsen and Kay Nielsen Rock; niece, Debbie Rock; and granddaughter, Raen Nielsen.