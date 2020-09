George H. Jackson

RAPID CITY | George Henry Jackson, 77, died Sept. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.