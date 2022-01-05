Menu
George A. McIntyre
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

George A. McIntyre

BELLE FOURCHE | George A. McIntyre, age 74, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held 1pm Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Summit Open Bible Church in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place prior to the service at Black Hills National Cemetery on January 21 at 11am. Military Honors will be provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.

George's service will be broadcast live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Summit Open Bible Church
1853 7th Avenue, Belle Fourche, SD
Jan
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
