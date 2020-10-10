Menu
George Molstad

George U. Molstad

RAPID CITY | George U. Molstad, 95, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital.

George was born August 6, 1925 in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up and graduated high school in South Sioux City, NE. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII from October 1943 – 1945, serving in 30 missions in Europe.

On June 7, 1945 George married Elaine Johnson in South Sioux City, NE. Over the years they lived in South Sioux City several times, and in Long Beach, CA, Denver CO, Austin TX, and Rapid City SD.

George is survived by his sons, David Molstad of Concord, CA and Donald (Teresa) Molstad of Rapid City; sister, Doris Voss; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren; and 2 nephews and one niece.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
