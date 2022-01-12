Menu
George Woodrow Shelton
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

George Woodrow Shelton

RAPID CITY | George Woodrow Shelton, known as Woody, passed away at Monument Hospice House on January 8, 2022. He was born January 16, 1923 in Iberia, Missouri. His parents were John Van Buren Shelton and Laura Jane (Woody) Shelton.

Woody and Twila Galbraith were married in 1945 and had three children: Shirley, Mary, and Wes. Twila passed away unexpectedly in 1980. After Twila's passing Woody married Donna Hemness Hauk. Donna passed away in 2014.

Woody was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura; infant daughter, Shirley; Twila, Donna and 8 siblings.

He is survived by Wes and Mary; Donna's children Karen, Darla, and Phillip; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 at Black Hills National Cemetery. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Canyon Lake United Methodist Church
SD
Jan
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Canyon Lake United Methodist Church
SD
Jan
13
Inurnment
1:30p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary so sorry to hear of your dad´s passing Time goes by so fast
Pam Getz
January 13, 2022
Our deepest condolences Wes thinking of you and your family.
Peggy (Burmeister) Masterson
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear about Woody. So many great memories at the Shelton's with Mary. He was sure a special guy. Kara
Kara Parsons
January 12, 2022
