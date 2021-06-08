Menu
Gerald "Jerry" Carley
FUNERAL HOME
Rush Funeral Home
165 E Hwy 14
Philip, SD

Gerald 'Jerry' Carley

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. | Gerald "Jerry" Carley, 84, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at the Fine Arts Gym in Philip, S.D.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
the Fine Arts Gym
Philip, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Rush Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My father knew Jerry extremely well back in the 1060's. We lived across the street from Jerry in Rapid City for a short time. My father was instrumental in Jerry getting involved in the restaurant/bar business in Phillip many years ago. Last year I was at the barber shop in RC when Jerry was leaving. My barger ran out and hollared at Jerrry to return. We had a wonderful "old times" talk about my father and Jerry and family. It was refreshing and rewarding to get to spend som time talking with him. My condolences to his family and clse friends.
Jim "Whiz" White
Family
June 10, 2021
