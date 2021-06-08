My father knew Jerry extremely well back in the 1060's. We lived across the street from Jerry in Rapid City for a short time. My father was instrumental in Jerry getting involved in the restaurant/bar business in Phillip many years ago. Last year I was at the barber shop in RC when Jerry was leaving. My barger ran out and hollared at Jerrry to return. We had a wonderful "old times" talk about my father and Jerry and family. It was refreshing and rewarding to get to spend som time talking with him. My condolences to his family and clse friends.

Jim "Whiz" White Family June 10, 2021