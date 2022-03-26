Gerald G. "Jerry" Cook

RAPID CITY - Gerald G. "Jerry" Cook, 83, died after a fall in his home. He was found with no heartbeat after some time by his wife.

He was born on December 26, 1938 to Wendell & Clara of Greybull, WY. He was one of seven sons born to this family.

After graduating from Greybull High School he moved to Thermopolis to start his life. After jobs of a beer truck driver and gas station attendant, he took his lifelong job working for a plumber, who taught him the trade very well. He was able to buy the business later and started JC Enterprises, which he operated for 40+ years.

God had other plans for his life and in August, 1986 they moved to Rapid City, SD where they started attending church. They accepted Jesus as their Savior and were baptized together.

He worked briefly for Sheesley's Plumbing & Heating before he needed to be "Boss" again. He started Accurate Plumbing & Heating almost 32 years ago. Due to health issues in the past year and half he drastically slowed down to nothing. The business has dissolved.

He loved cooking and was the cook in the kitchen for all the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners we had. We knew we were in trouble after watching him, prepare last years feasts for the very last time.

So, we prepared for him this year . . . Not realizing it would be his last!!

He was a jack of all trades and even built the top addition of their home of 35 years (with the help of a few good friends!!). People thought the roof pitch was too steep to shingle it, so he did it himself . . . "What a Trooper!"

He was married to Helen, where two sons were born, Roger and Harold.

He later married Caroll.

Then he met Johnette Chatham. He always said the Third one was the charm. They recently celebrated 45 years of marriage in November.

They adopted their daughter Ashley in 1996, after being her Guardian for two years. He was a such a spoiler to her!! He did the spoiler thing again to the granddaughter, Aerie Rain, she brought into his life 10 years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and his son Roger.

He is survived by his wife Johnette; his daughter Ashley, son-in-law Vince; granddaughter Aerie Rain; son Harold of CA; and brothers: David and Donnie of WY.

Cremation has taken place. His liver was donated.