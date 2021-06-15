Gerald L. "Jerry" Galbraith

RAPID CITY | Gerald L. "Jerry" Galbraith, 83, died Friday, June 11, 2021, unexpectedly at Monument Health Hospital.

He was born on September 2, 1937, in RC to Raymond and Charlotte (Schultz) Galbraith. He grew up in RC, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1955. Following high school, Jerry enlisted in the United States Army. Jerry was honorably discharged after basic training with a ten-year Reserve obligation.

Jerry became a journeyman electrician, receiving his 55-year pin with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in 1999.

Jerry worked in many places across the Midwest during his long career. He began his training while living in Florida. Upon moving back to RC, he worked in the missile fields at EAFB. He also served as the RC IBEW business manager for over 8 years.

He married Noni Harr in RC on Sept. 21, 1957. Noni passed away in 1995.

He married Linda Keyser in RC on July 23, 2005.

Jerry was a superb carpenter who built gifts for those he loved. He spent years singing in the men's choir at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church (CLUMC) and volunteered once per week as part of the financial committee. Jerry also remodeled a few homes, built decks and garages for his daughters and their family. He enjoyed golfing, dancing, singing with the radio, camping, and fishing.

He was a past member of the Elks and the Moose Lodge.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Vicki Galbraith, RC, Karla (James) Berk, Sandy, Utah and Kelly (Jeff) Gorman, RC; step daughters, Tatania VerHulst, Reva, SD, Crystal Bradshaw, Lincoln City, OR, Briana Starc, RC and Bobette Adams, Vale, SD; 17 grandchildren; two brothers, Ron (Twila) Galbraith, Dewey, AZ and Don (Carolyn) Galbraith, Tucson, AZ; and his sister-in-law, Pauline Galbraith, RC.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Noni; and brothers, Robert (Rosie) and Jim.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Mt. View Cemetery. A memorial has been established.

