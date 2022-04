Gerald L. "Jerry" Galbraith

RAPID CITY | Gerald L. "Jerry" Galbraith, 83, died Friday, June 11, 2021 in Rapid City. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church with interment at the Mt. View Cemetery.