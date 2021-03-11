Gerald 'Jerry' Grady

RAPID CITY | Gerald Eugene "Jerry" Grady passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1936 in Mitchell to Frances (Schurz) and Robert Grady. As the story goes, before Jerry was born, his mother rode into town from the family farm in a horse drawn sleigh to avoid the impending brutal winter storm!

Jerry grew up on a farm outside of Ethan with his siblings Roberta, Bob, Frances, and Charles Daniel. He enjoyed a childhood of farm life and attended country school taught by his older sister. He attended Notre Dame High School in Mitchell and played football wearing a leather helmet!

After high school, Jerry attended Northern State and Dakota Wesleyan before enrolling in the U.S. Army. During his time of active duty, he was stationed in Germany and traveled all across Europe, bonding with fellow soldiers, and making lifelong memories.

He came back to Mitchell in 1958 and later met the love of his life, Doris Blankenship. They were married on June 25, 1960. Jerry used the GI bill to enroll at South Dakota State University and graduated with a civil engineering degree while working a full-time job in construction with Banner Associates.

Jerry began a proud 32-year career with the U.S. National Forest Service in Glenwood Springs, CO, and stayed active in the U.S. Army National Guard, retiring with honors as a Lieutenant Colonel. The Forest Service took Jerry and Doris to Chadron, NE, and Sheridan, WY, where they made many friends through church and on the golf course.

Jerry was active in the Knights of Columbus, Sheridan City Planning Commission, and Kendrick Golf Course. His work included designing and upgrading many roads and bridges throughout the Big Horn Mountains. As an engineer, Jerry was also skilled at designing and building various home projects. He owned many tools and prided himself on his "workshop".

In his spare time, he researched and cataloged his family history, tracing relatives back to Ireland. You could also find him perfecting his golf game and searching for lost balls. His hard work paid off with a hole-in-one at Meadowbrook Golf Course in 2017!

Jerry and Doris welcomed a baby daughter, Deb, in 1970. He was a devout husband and father. Much family time was spent at swim meets, school events, and visiting relatives around the country.

Upon retiring in 1998, Jer and Dode traveled and explored many states, but eventually moved to Rapid City to be near their grandchildren. Grandpa Jer became the best babysitter, taxi driver and permanent sports fan to the kids' many activities.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris, and his daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Dr. Joe Hartford, his grandchildren, Sophie, and Colton Hartford, all of Rapid City. He is also survived by his sister, Francy Bejarano, Globe, AZ; brother, Dan (Madonna) Grady, Spokane, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Roberta; and brother, Robert.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Christian Wake service on Friday, March 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Burial, will full military honors will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.