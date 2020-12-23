Gerald H. Manlove

CUSTER | Gerald Halwood Manlove, 94, of Custer, SD, and Mesa, AZ, left this life Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Dobson House-Hospice of the Valley in Chandler, AZ.

Jerry moved to Custer in 1981, where he established himself as a horseman, land conservator, and active citizen. Allegedly this move was for him to retire from his position as director of camping for the American Lutheran Church. Joining him on this adventure were wife Carolyn "Linde" Lindekugel and daughter, Meggan Hannah. Peniel Valley Ranch (PVR) welcomed 84 guests the first summer of their residency. While adapting to western living, Jerry served as designer and teacher for Discipleship in Society, a program resulting in extensive travel in the United States and Europe.

In the Spring of 1987, Jerry became director of Outlaw, Atlantic Mountain, and Klein Ranches, the western camps of Lutherans Outdoors of South Dakota. He had begun his career as a YMCA camp director at 23, so he brought many skills and leadership to the position.

During this time, Jerry was working on creating a Habitat for Humanity Chapter in Rapid City. He served on the initial Wellspring Board and a community task force to address child sexual abuse. In his left-over time, Jerry ran some cattle, hiked, worked at restoring the land of PVR, took time to alpine ski, and followed the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Twins.

In 1991, Jerry resigned from Lutherans Outdoors, retiring again. However, in 1995 he began taking interim camp director calls in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas, Ohio, and California, often for a year or more at a time, and often with Linde.

The next decade was filled with leisure travel, biking adventures, Elderhostels, house-sitting, and wonderful months at the ranch. Because he treasured the written word, Jerry spent his seventies and eighties writing newsletters, historical narratives, and camping manuals, including a second edition of The Common Book of Camping with Mary Kettl.

Jerry was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Hibbing, MN, and grew up in St. Paul. He served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World Word II and later graduated from Macalester College. His career began with the YMCA of St. Paul in the Fall of 1949 and eventually led him to direct Camp St. Croix in Hudson, WI. These memorable years are still honored by staff who worked with him including a recent reunion of 85-plus alumni. From 1957-1962 he was Director of Camping and General Secretary of the YMCA of Metro Detroit. In the Fall of 1962, he undertook development of a 1200-acre property in Highland Lake, NY, creating a new Lutheran outdoor ministry: Koinonia. And in 1969, he was called to Minneapolis to design strategies for 65 American Lutheran Church camps across the U.S.

Pastor David Zellmer, retired bishop of the South Dakota Synod, ELCA, wrote, "Jerry was one of the foundational leaders in the new camping ministry of the Lutheran community in the 1960s. He shaped and molded generations of church leaders. He was a gift of rare proportions to the church."

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Jenny Terhark and Howard Manlove; three older siblings; his first wife, Joanne Turner; his son, Mike; and his grandson, Seth. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 49 years, Linde; his children, Linda, Steve (Peggy Saunders), and Meggan; his daughter-in-law, Becca Brin; his seven grandchildren: Joy (Chris Armstrong), Kezia (Michael Lerch), Erin (George Henry), Joe (Leigh Spokas), Luke (Jami Erickson), and Celin (Sean Williams); three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita and Marilyn; and the many nieces, nephews, and hundreds of friends who treasured his company over the years.

Due to COVID-19, a small funeral will be held at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa. The family hopes to have a memorial service in the Twin Cities in 2021.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Network, 1218 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60631 or the charity of your choice.

Final arrangements entrusted to Sonoran Skies Mortuary, Mesa, AZ.