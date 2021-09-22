Gerhart (Gary) Goodrich

SPEARFISH | Gerhart (Gary) Goodrich, 85 of Spearfish, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021 having lived a good life.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Friday October 8, 2021 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish with inurnment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.