Gerold "Jerry" Schuelke

HILL CITY | Gerold "Jerry" Schuelke, 86, died January 5, 2022, at West Hills Village in Rapid City, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, SD, with a burial to follow at Hill City Cemetery.

