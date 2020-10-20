Gladys E. Steinbach

SPEARFISH | Gladys Evelyn Steinbach, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Garden Hills Hospice Care in Spearfish.

Evelyn was born June 25, 1928 on a farm in Emmons County, ND, to Fred and Grace (Whalen) Westbrook. She was raised on the family farm near Pollock, SD, where she attended country school. Evelyn worked on various farms and was known to spend some of her earnings for toys and other needs for her youngest sister, Shirley. During this time, while working for other farmers in the area, she met Ruben "Rocky" and they were married on Oct. 10, 1949 in Linton, ND. They were both employed by farmers near Herreid, SD, before moving to Belle Fourche in 1952, when Ruben was hired with the Baroid Bentonite Company at Colony, WY. Evelyn was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Belle Fourche for five years before becoming a Nurses-Aide at the John Burns Memorial Hospital, where she was employed for 21 years. After retiring Evelyn and Ruben enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with family, eventually moving to Spearfish. They began a Cedar wood crafting hobby making many clocks, lamps, coffee tables and various plaques. Evelyn loved country music so they attended a few concerts and traveled to Branson, MO, and Nashville. When she was a young girl, Evelyn and her sister Hazel both learned to play the guitar and their dream was to go to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

Evelyn was a kind, loving, sweet, happy lady and always had a smile for everyone. When Ruben's health began to fail, she became his caregiver until he passed away in 2002. Evelyn was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her three children, Cheryl (Jerry) Walker, Gillette, WY, Debra (Jerry) Fall, Belle Fourche, and Brent (Tracey) Steinbach, Spearfish; nine grandchildren, Tracy Olson, Tami Cowles, Jeremy Fall, Troy Fall, Brianna Schmidt, Bradley Steinbach, Ashley Steinbach, Kayla Berry and Carly Schmidt; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Dockter of Pollock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben; three sisters; and one brother.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at Kline Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Patti Helmer Aurand officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Hospice Care of Spearfish.

