Glenn E. Plumb

WINTER PARK, Fla. | Glenn Edward Plumb, 88, Rapid City, SD and Winter Park, FL, died Nov. 20, 2020, in Winter Park.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the eldest of three sons, to William Clark Plumb and Dorothy Lucia Plumb. Glenn grew up in the then small town of Ft. Lauderdale, spending his early days fishing off the bridges and canals that lined the sand streets. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School, where he was active in football and baseball. He and his brother Bill hitchhiked to Miami, OK, where they both received athletic scholarships to Northeastern Oklahoma A & M College. In his junior year he transferred to University of Florida, majoring in Civil Engineering and enjoying membership in Phi Delta Theta fraternity. While at UF, Glenn met Patricia "Patsi" Moser and they married on August 28, 1954, in Hollywood, FL.

After graduation Glenn entered the U.S. Air Force and had a long career as a pilot/navigator and went on to obtain his Masters Degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright Patterson AFB. His career took them to many wonderful locations around the world, including Tripoli, Libya and South Korea. It also led them to Rapid City in the early 1970's -- where they made many lifelong friends and fell in love with the beauty of the Black Hills.

After Glenn's Air Force retirement he went on to an exciting career in the construction field, building airport facilities in Saudi Arabia and theme parks for Disney and Universal Studios.

Glenn and Patsi returned to Rapid City in 1994 and enjoyed many active years of fellowship with friends, membership at the First Presbyterian Church and travel. Glenn's interests included hunting, fly fishing, skiing, camping, and cooking. Floridians at heart, Glenn and Patsi spent winters in Howie-in-the-Hills, FL.

After Patsi's passing, Glenn married his dear friend from high school, Martha Watts, and they spent happy years together in both Rapid City and Tampa, FL.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Rang and husband Paul, Winter Park, FL, and their children Sam (Kelly), Cincinnati, OH and Anne Louise, Winter Park, FL, and Maggie Job, Rapid City, SD, and her daughters Kate Job, Moscow, ID and Libby Job, Bellingham, WA; one son, Glenn Plumb and wife Sally, Livingston, MT, and their children Jeneva Wright (Kent), Livingston, MT, Christopher Plumb (Emily), Madison, WI, and Skye Plumb (John), Livingston, MT.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both his beloved wives, Patsi and Martha; his two brothers, Bill and Bob Plumb; and his son-in-law, Matthew Job.

The family will gather at a future date to celebrate Glenn's life.