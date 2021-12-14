Gloria J. Hoke

LOVELAND, CO | Gloria J. Hoke, 79, of Loveland, Colorado, died peacefully on December 5th, 2021.

Gloria Jean Hoke, the daughter of Emil Alsager and Marjorie (Welch) Alsager, was born August 5th, 1942, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960. While waitressing at Hoke's Restaurant, she met the owner's son, Gary, and they were married August 5th, 1960. In 1975, the family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming and later to Loveland, Colorado. Before retiring, Gloria worked as a Pharmacy Technician for ShopKo.

Gloria loved to dance and was a proud member of an all female line-dance group the performed at various venues in northern Colorado. She met lifelong friends and musicians while in that group. Gloria also loved her grandchildren and spent many hours at their school functions.

Survivors include her four children, Lorri (Steve) Koenig, Lisa (Royce) Kiger, Lana Wilson and Leslie (Bobby) Leigh. Grandchildren Monica Koenig, RJ Kiger, Eric Kiger, Riley Wilson, Bailey Wilson, Austin Leigh and Katie Leigh. She is also survived by great-grandson, Everett.

She is also survived by her partner, Al Herrera, sister LaVada Alsager, sister-in-laws Patti McGuire and Marsha Alsager and cousins Olivia (Monte) Loos, Diane Smith and Judy Kay Perriggo, niece Melissa Jensen and nephews Devan and Kyle Suits.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Bill Clark, husband Gary Hoke and brothers Emil Jr. (Sonny) and Dick Alsager.

Cremation has been conducted and private burial will be in Johnstown, Colorado at a later date along with a celebration of her life.

We love you and will miss you mom. Keep on dancing like no-one is watching.