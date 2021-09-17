Gordon L. Scofield

RAPID CITY | Gordon L. Scofield, 95, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his residence under hospice care.

Gordon was born on September 29, 1925 in Huron, SD to Perry L. and Zella R. Scofield. He grew up and attended school in DeSmet, SD. He married Nancy Cooney in East Chicago, Indiana on December 27, 1947. Gordon and Nancy were blessed with a daughter Cathy and a son Terrence.

Gordon was involved in music and athletic activities at DeSmet High School. He then attended and graduated from Purdue University in Mechanical engineering in 1946 under the U.S. Navy program during World War II. After his discharge he taught engineering courses at South Dakota State University in Brookings for one year where the greatest miracle of his life occurred when he met Nancy. Gordon and Nancy continued their studies in higher education at the University of Missouri at Rolla, Oklahoma University and Nancy at Michigan Technological University. Their educations culminated in each of them achieving the PhD degree, Gordon at the University of Oklahoma and Nancy, the first woman to receive the doctorate in Geology at Michigan Technological University. The achievement of their doctoral degrees was supported by the patience and encouragement of their children. Gordon was fortunate to hold several national positions related to Mechanical Engineering, Automotive engineering, engineering Education and Engineering Education Accreditation. As a result of this activity he has been listed in several biographical references. In 1977, as President and First Lady for the Society of Automotive engineers, Gordon and Nancy traveled extensively around the world as ambassadors for the Society of Automotive Engineers. Gordon has held teaching, research and administrative positions at South Dakota State University, University of Missouri at Rolla, Michigan Technological University, and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He has held teaching positions from graduate Teaching Assistant through Distinguished Professor. His administrative positions have included Department Head, Dean of Engineering and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Numerous consulting contracts added a balancing dimension to his professional life.

Throughout his career, Gordon has maintained contact with many of his students who have achieved and shared significant accomplishments in their careers.

Gordon has had an affection for the Black hills throughout his life. This love continues with a cabin, designed with Nancy's help, on land that was initially purchased by his family on the day he was born. He and Nancy and Cathy and Terrence have thoroughly enjoyed the quiet solitude provide by this retreat.

Survivors include his son Terrence and his wife Debra and their son Asher and his wife Jennifer and great-granddaughter Rivyn and great-grandson Abel of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his lifelong love, partner, and friend Nancy, his father and mother, two brothers, his daughter Cathy, and infant grandson.

Services will be 1:00 pm Monday, September 20, 2021 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.