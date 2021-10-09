Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Greg Thompson

Greg Thompson

RAPID CITY | It's so difficult to imagine a world without this guy. On September 17, 2021, we were deprived of the fortune to be blessed with the presence of the man, Greg "Cheezburger " Thompson. Greg was a very talented musician, and his passion was always singing and playing his beloved drums. He was a major influence in music in our town for over four decades. So many of us were brought to tears by the amazing sounds that this guy would bring. More than that though, he was a genuine, loving, giving soul. Always smiling, always your best friend. Always positive. His sense of humor and his quirkiness never failed to amuse us.

Greg earned his nick name at the age of 15. Hungry, he decided to cook a cheeseburger atop a diesel engine. The name stuck with him from then on.

He is, and will always be, our special friend, "Burger". Peace to you, brother. Rock and ,Roll!


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.