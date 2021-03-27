Greggory E. Hanson

RAPID CITY | Greggory Evert Hanson, 45, passed away on March 24, 2021 at his home in Rapid City. He was the youngest son of five boys and five girls, born to Larry and Sandra (Cox) Hanson. He graduated from Stevens High School in Rapid City in 1995. Greg was a client of Black Hills Works since he was in grade school and up until his passing.

Greggory was a fun-loving, caring man. He enjoyed making people laugh. He loved Gravedigger and Hot Wheels. He also loved to go fishing, traveling, to the Central States Fair, and NASCAR races. He especially loved going to the concerts at the Rapid City fairgrounds.

Greggory most enjoyed his family and going to Black Hills Works. He loved working there, being with his friends and the many employees. He also had an eye for the girls.

Greggory is survived by his mother, Sandra Hanson; three brothers, Allen (Brenda) Hanson (their children Gabrielle and Jacob) of California, Paul Hanson (his daughter Karen) of South Dakota, Eric (Mickey) Hanson (their children Courtnie and Michael) of Georgia; one sister, Kimberly (Floyd) Pesicka (their children Ashley, Kristina, Jamie) of South Dakota; and also by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry O. Hanson; one brother, Larry D. McCullough; one sister, JoEllyne T. Bryne; grandparents, Evert and Ella Mae Cox, Orville and Lillian Hanson; two uncles, Tony Cox and Randy Cox; and one aunt, Bonnie Dietrich.

Visitation will be at noon on Monday, March 29, at Kirk Funeral Home. A private family interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.