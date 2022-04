Gregory McFarland

STURGIS | Gregory McFarland, 84, died Saturday, Oct 2, 2021.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct 11, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis, SD. Private family interment will be at Bear Butte cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Home