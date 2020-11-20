Menu
Gretchen L. Wade
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1946
DIED
November 14, 2020

Gretchen L. Wade

SEBRING, Fla. | Gretchen Lois Wade, 74, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020 in Sebring. She was born Oct. 5, 1946, to the late Wilford Stanton Miller Jr. and Wilburna Lois (Finch) Miller.

She had been a Sebring resident since 2011, formerly living in La Fargeville, NY. Gretchen attended Atonement Lutheran Church and worked as a teacher. She enjoyed collecting mice figurines.

She is survived by her loving husband, John R. Wade. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Wilford Miller III and Julian Miller.

Interment will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870

Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
November 20, 2020