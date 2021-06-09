Menu
Gwendolyn Reid
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments Llc
401 N Sumner
Syracuse, KS

Gwendolyn Reid

HOUSTON, Texas | On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Gwendolyn Lucille Woods Reid, Homemaker, Mother of four, Bookkeeper, Golfer, and Civic Leader passionate about education, passed away following a stroke at the age of 90 in Houston.

Gwen was born the eldest of four on Sept. 11, 1930 to Ruby (Toland) and Dick Woods in their home outside Garden City, Kansas.

Gwen met and married Floyd Reid while they attended secondary schools. They influenced lives and made life long friends while living in Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas.

Gwen's youngest son, Eric departed at age 21 in an airplane accident. Floyd predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by three of her four siblings: Dick, Delores, and Forrest. She leaves behind a legacy of love including her eldest, Cindy Reid (Ralph Rothfelder) with daughter Lindsay (Max) Oyola (Rebecca, Camilla), surviving son, Dallas (Barb) Reid, with Joe (Gabby) Reid, Carrie McMillan (Xander), Erin Pennington (Madison, Cooper), and youngest, Roxanne (Jim) Reid-Bennett (Amber (Andrew), Mary).

Funeral services with be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Fellers Funeral Home in Syracuse, KS, followed by a short graveside ceremony where her ashes will be put to rest next to Floyd and Eric.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments Llc
401 N Sumner, Syracuse, KS
Funeral services provided by:
Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments Llc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
[email protected] 720-313-9741. ADDRESS 22095 E. CHESTNUT PL. AURORA COLORADO 80016. The Craig Press arrived, se are sorry for her death. She was a great lady and kept Floyd in line for decades. We were great family friends and want to stay in touch with all of you. Please call or send me an email on your whereabouts and lives. Love you you all!!!!
Bob and Gerri Sweeney
Family
July 1, 2021
Deepest sympathies to your family. God bless you all.
Timmy Reid
Family
June 11, 2021
Prayers for your comfort. I only met her a time or two, but she told me some great stories about Octave. Her voice was just like Octaves which made the stories fun. Also ,Floyd was a character. I enjoyed him so much. We were in the inlaws club.
Julie Holmquist
Family
June 9, 2021
