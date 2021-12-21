Menu
Gwenn Vallery
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

Gwenn Vallery

NISLAND | Gwenn Vallery, age 92 of Nisland, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.

The funeral service will be held 10 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Gwen's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills
715 National Street, Belle Fourche, SD
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Christian Life Center
2020 Vista Street, Belle Fourche, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Randy, You had such great parents! Your mom and I crossed paths many times in 30 years that we visited your ranch. She was always so very kind and always helpful. Please accept our belated sympathies and we will remember your mom in our prayers.
Tony and Deb Petres
Friend
December 30, 2021
Rene and family, What a special lady your mom, grandma and great grandma was! Always a smile on her face and a kind word from her heart. Blessed are those who loved her...she loved you right back. Memories help us to keep them near and we all know she was a part of making them for her family. Take good care of each other. With sympathy, Rosa
Rosa Herman
Friend
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results