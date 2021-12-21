Gwenn Vallery

NISLAND | Gwenn Vallery, age 92 of Nisland, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.

The funeral service will be held 10 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Gwen's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.