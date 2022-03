H. Wayne Williams

RAPID CITY - H. Wayne Williams, 82, Rapid City, SD, passed away on March 22, 2022.

Visitation will be at Kirk Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Tabernacle. Interment will be at noon at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.