Harland Kistler Jr.

TOPEKA, Kan. | Harland Kistler Jr. died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Topeka.

He was born June 10, 1943 in Sturgis, SD, to Harland and Elizabeth (Fox) Kistler. He grew up in the Rapid City area and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1961. He then served four years in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting and became a certified public accountant.

He worked as an accountant for many years in Texas and Oklahoma. Toward the end of his career he taught accounting at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City.

Upon his retirement he and his wife Martha moved to Topeka to be closer to her family and his children in Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Martha of Topeka; his daughter, Cindy Malone of Mansfield, TX; his son, Arthur of Dallas, TX; and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Kistler of Rapid City; his sister, Helen Zaporowski; his brothers, Harvey, Hugh, Herb, Harry, and Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews. Harland was preceded in death by his father, Harland Kistler Sr.