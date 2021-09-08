Harlin Kling

Dickinson Harlin Kling, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson with his wife at his side. Harlin's Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Rev. Dahle officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Dickinson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to service time on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dickinson.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.