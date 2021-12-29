Harold L. Blesh

RAPID CITY | Harold L. Blesh, 89, died December 26, 2021 at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.

Harold was born November 24, 1932 in Oelrichs, SD to Newton and Gertrude (Hook) Blesh. His elementary education started at Oakdale, NE in 1938. In 1944, he moved with his family to Long Pine, NE where he graduated from Long Pine High School in 1951. In 1957, he completed an NRHA Advance Course in Hardware Retailing from Indiana University.

In 1950, Harold married Donna Lee Hooker in Colome, SD. To this union three children were born: Diane, Nancy, and Janelle, whom he raised as a single father with the utmost love and nurturing care.

Harold was employed at L. O. Shaneyfelt Lumber Company in Long Pine, NE; G. W. O'Holloran Lumber Company (Manager) in Wood Lake, NE; Mead Lumber Company (Manager) in Lexington, NE; and Knecht Lumber Company (Contract Salesman) in Rapid City. In 1968, he started working as a construction superintendent for different general contractors in the Rapid City area, working on construction projects in western South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and North Dakota.

While living in Nebraska, Harold served on the School Board, City Council, Secretary and Treasurer of the local Salvation Army Unit, Volunteer Firemen, and was active in Jaycees. He was a recipient of the Jaycee Spoke Award for Outstanding New Jaycee and was a Bronze Key Award Winner. Harold was a member of the 4-H Foundation of South Dakota.

On August 7, 1982, Harold was united in marriage to Frances Jean Iversen at South Park United Church of Christ by the Rev. Roger Grow.

Harold enjoyed gardening, home projects, camping, and traveling in their RV. Harold was a member of the Crossroads Wesleyan Church of Rapid City and served ten years as their usher.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Frances; daughters, Diane Singleton of Seattle, WA, Nancy (Jerry) Collins of St. Louis, MO, and Janelle (David) Goergen of Rapid City; three stepchildren, Shanon (Tom) Lowther of Buckeye, AZ, Anthony (Sue) Harris of Newcastle, WY, and Daniel Harris of Torrington, WY; one sister, Margaret Gulu of Riverside, CA; daughter-in-law, Ruby Harris of Hill City, SD; brother-in-law, Dan Joseph of Virginia Beach, VA; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Blesh of Hemet, CA; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack Blesh, Fredrick Blesh, Charles Blesh, and George Blesh; sister, Helen Joseph; son-in-law, Michael Harris; sister-in-law, Elsie Blesh; great-granddaughter, Jalynn Johnson; and great-grandson, Kaisen Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, December 30 at Kirk Funeral Home. Visitation held one-hour prior to the service. Private burial will be held for family.