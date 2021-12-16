I want to share my sympathy with the Fromm family. Harold was one of the most wonderful men I have ever met. I scrubbed into surgery with Harold at least 2 to 3 times a week during the first 15 years of practicing in Rapid City, which began in 1972. He was the absolute best surgeon technically that I ever knew. He never made a bad clinical or surgical decision, before or during surgery. One of the most illustrative stories I can remember was during my first year of practice. One of my patients tried to commit suicide by shooting themselves in the abdomen. Dr. Williams was on call and we performed the surgery in old St. John's Hospital. During the exploratory abdominal procedure, Dr. Williams realized that the bullet had penetrated the inferior vena cava. He quickly clamped onto the inferior vena cava to stop or at least slow down the bleeding. He stated, "Call a surgeon." To which I replied, "I thought you were a surgeon." He said, no I am not in this case, we need a real surgeon. Call Harold Fromm." He waited for over an hour for Harold to arrive and of course, Harold saved the day and my patient did very well. I couldn't have more love and respect for anyone as I do Harold Fromm. My prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Ray Strand, MD

Ray Strand Friend January 1, 2022