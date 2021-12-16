To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I want to share my sympathy with the Fromm family. Harold was one of the most wonderful men I have ever met. I scrubbed into surgery with Harold at least 2 to 3 times a week during the first 15 years of practicing in Rapid City, which began in 1972. He was the absolute best surgeon technically that I ever knew. He never made a bad clinical or surgical decision, before or during surgery. One of the most illustrative stories I can remember was during my first year of practice. One of my patients tried to commit suicide by shooting themselves in the abdomen. Dr. Williams was on call and we performed the surgery in old St. John's Hospital. During the exploratory abdominal procedure, Dr. Williams realized that the bullet had penetrated the inferior vena cava. He quickly clamped onto the inferior vena cava to stop or at least slow down the bleeding. He stated, "Call a surgeon." To which I replied, "I thought you were a surgeon." He said, no I am not in this case, we need a real surgeon. Call Harold Fromm." He waited for over an hour for Harold to arrive and of course, Harold saved the day and my patient did very well.
I couldn't have more love and respect for anyone as I do Harold Fromm. My prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Ray Strand, MD
Ray Strand
Friend
January 1, 2022
I first met Harold playing early morning basketball at the YMCA in the late 1980s. Later, Stuart & Chris (briefly) played with us too. Harold was a Class Act and it was apparent that he really enjoyed people. As good a surgeon as he was, I think he was an even better person. Now that I know he was born on Christmas Eve, I'll have another reason to celebrate the season. God bless Harold Fromm's family.
jim jeffries
Friend
December 19, 2021
Our condolences in the loss of your father. It was a pleasure to visit with Harold "across the fence" whenever I saw him out in the pasture. He was a great neighbor.
Chad Kremer
Kremer Buffalo
Chad Kremer family
Other
December 18, 2021
Condolences on the passing of a beloved man. I did not know him personally, but have had medical interaction with several of his children. Knowing their kind & compassionate demeanor speaks volumes to a fine upbringing in the home of Harold Fromm. Rest well, Mr. Fromm.
Charla O´Dea
Other
December 18, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to each of you. We were so blessed to have your father as our doctor for many of us. His faith was so real and we truly appreciated his love for the Lord and for us. May the Lord bless you all during this time of loss.
The Spring family
December 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Fromm family. It was a pleasure working with Dr Fromm for so many years, may you Rest In Peace.
Joe & Terri George
December 18, 2021
Deepest sympathies to your family. I remember my father, Dr. Jerry Zanka, always talked fondly of your dad. This obituary is a wonderful tribute to your father.
Mary (Zanka) Quarve
Other
December 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Fromm family. May you find solace in your memories.
Kathy Corbett PT, DPT
Work
December 17, 2021
The entire Mortimer family sends Blessings to the Fromm family
Dr Sam Mortimer
Friend
December 17, 2021
I started working with Dr. Fromm in 1978. I cherish the valuable lessons and friendship we shared. I remember the first time I scrubbed one of your cases you told me "Don´t be Nervous". Rest In Peace Dr. Fromm.
Susan Ganje
December 16, 2021
Dr. Fromm was a good friend to our Family as well as a wonderful Doctor and a great man. Rest in peace kind man.
Robin (Norman) Crisp
Friend
December 16, 2021
It was a pleasure knowing you and being your neighbors.Farewell, Doc.
John and Brenda Moore
December 16, 2021
