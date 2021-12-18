Menu
Dr. Harold Edward Fromm
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Dr. Harold Edward Fromm

FAIRBURN, SD | We've all been taught that actions speak louder than words. I can think of no better example than our father Dr. Harold Edward Fromm. Not only was he known as an excellent and eloquent surgeon but his real gift was his compassion and commitment to his profession, patients, and family. It seems that not a day goes by that someone tells one of us about how our father covered the spectrum from saving a life to helping someone with a small need. He loved his profession and loved taking care of people. Our father touched countless lives and families. There are five children in our family and all five children are honored and blessed to be physicians. This blessing of becoming a physician extends to in-laws, children, nieces, and nephews – all who have been associated with our father and have seen his care. Never once did our father persuade any of us to pursue medicine as a career; rather, we all chose medicine via our father's example. The fact that we all chose the path of medicine speaks volumes as our father's actions were infinitely louder than any spoken word. As a result, we all chose the path of medicine for the right reason – to care for people and to try to make their life better. Our father taught us by actions what it truly means to care for patients no matter what specialty we chose. He taught us that every single patient has a story, a feeling, a family, an issue, a pain – a life.

With that said, the same behaviors our father had with patients were also a gift to this family. Family was extremely important to our father. We are all grateful for his guidance in teaching us compassion, humility, and generosity. Our father loved to gather with family - especially around a meal. Our father was always giving; never selfish. He was always there for us whether a phone call or visit and we all knew that. Our lives will now change forever.

Our father's love outside of medicine was farming and ranching. This is where he spent much of his free time. As a result we were fortunate to be able to spend much time outdoors at the ranch learning how to drive, riding horses, branding cattle, hiking, or ice skating on stock ponds and warming up by a fire. We all have numerous fond memories and laughs growing up on "the south ranch." For example, there is a running joke in our family where we all thought our father would consistently get the truck stuck on purpose (snow or mud – didn't matter) so we would have to "go get the chain and the tractor" to pull the truck out. In his later years he would always say his favorite part of the day was getting up in the morning and feeding his cattle. He loved seeing animals out in the open such as elk and buffalo or his own cattle and horses. It didn't matter how busy we were. Our father showed us the importance and tranquility of pausing our lives to simply watch animals in their normal environment. I still remember numerous times of shutting down the truck only to listen to a breeze through the trees as we simply sat and watched a herd of elk. Peaceful.

Our father's Faith was strong. Faith can be defined as "the confident belief or trust in the truth of or trustworthiness of a person, idea, or thing." Our father's faith in our God was prevalent but he also had faith in our family as well as mankind in general. In other words, our father always saw the good in all people. As physicians, we are trained to save lives. However, our father also taught us compassion for a patient (and their family) when at the end of their life. He taught us – a family of physicians trained to save lives – "that when God places his hands on someone it is time for us to take our hands off." He even reiterated those words about himself in his closing days – he told us to take our hands off and let God take over.

Harold Edward Fromm was born on December 24, 1930 in Corsica, South Dakota but soon moved to Clear Lake, SD where he grew up. He always said that he loved having his birthday on Christmas Eve because no one forgot his birthday. After High School he attended medical school at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He later completed his residency and fellowship in general and thoracic surgery at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Harold married Sandra Lynn Grimmer on June 18, 1957 in Appleton, WI. Sandra's rock and foundation was our God and her family and husband. Sandra was literally by Harold's side for 52 years before her passing in 2009. Harold took his last breath on December 13, 2021. Harold was the youngest of 7 children. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and wife. Harold is survived by his children Deborah Fromm (Karl Jones), Stuart (Joanna) Fromm, Christopher (Kimberly) Fromm, David (Eli) Fromm, and Theodore (Linda) Fromm. Grandchildren include Nicholas Fromm, Jennifer (JT) Carroll, Chase, Jacob, Nicholas, Drew, Addison, Sophie, Osten, Bode, Elsa Freya, Max, Oliver, and Ruby Fromm. Great grandchildren include Lucas and Margaret Carroll.

Even though our father has taken his last breath here on earth, his legacy will live on within our family as well as countless patients, families, and colleagues. A Celebration of Life Service will be held. Time and date will be announced.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to share my sympathy with the Fromm family. Harold was one of the most wonderful men I have ever met. I scrubbed into surgery with Harold at least 2 to 3 times a week during the first 15 years of practicing in Rapid City, which began in 1972. He was the absolute best surgeon technically that I ever knew. He never made a bad clinical or surgical decision, before or during surgery. One of the most illustrative stories I can remember was during my first year of practice. One of my patients tried to commit suicide by shooting themselves in the abdomen. Dr. Williams was on call and we performed the surgery in old St. John's Hospital. During the exploratory abdominal procedure, Dr. Williams realized that the bullet had penetrated the inferior vena cava. He quickly clamped onto the inferior vena cava to stop or at least slow down the bleeding. He stated, "Call a surgeon." To which I replied, "I thought you were a surgeon." He said, no I am not in this case, we need a real surgeon. Call Harold Fromm." He waited for over an hour for Harold to arrive and of course, Harold saved the day and my patient did very well. I couldn't have more love and respect for anyone as I do Harold Fromm. My prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Ray Strand, MD
Ray Strand
Friend
January 1, 2022
I first met Harold playing early morning basketball at the YMCA in the late 1980s. Later, Stuart & Chris (briefly) played with us too. Harold was a Class Act and it was apparent that he really enjoyed people. As good a surgeon as he was, I think he was an even better person. Now that I know he was born on Christmas Eve, I'll have another reason to celebrate the season. God bless Harold Fromm's family.
jim jeffries
Friend
December 19, 2021
Our condolences in the loss of your father. It was a pleasure to visit with Harold "across the fence" whenever I saw him out in the pasture. He was a great neighbor. Chad Kremer Kremer Buffalo
Chad Kremer family
Other
December 18, 2021
Condolences on the passing of a beloved man. I did not know him personally, but have had medical interaction with several of his children. Knowing their kind & compassionate demeanor speaks volumes to a fine upbringing in the home of Harold Fromm. Rest well, Mr. Fromm.
Charla O´Dea
Other
December 18, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to each of you. We were so blessed to have your father as our doctor for many of us. His faith was so real and we truly appreciated his love for the Lord and for us. May the Lord bless you all during this time of loss.
The Spring family
December 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Fromm family. It was a pleasure working with Dr Fromm for so many years, may you Rest In Peace.
Joe & Terri George
December 18, 2021
Deepest sympathies to your family. I remember my father, Dr. Jerry Zanka, always talked fondly of your dad. This obituary is a wonderful tribute to your father.
Mary (Zanka) Quarve
Other
December 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Fromm family. May you find solace in your memories.
Kathy Corbett PT, DPT
Work
December 17, 2021
The entire Mortimer family sends Blessings to the Fromm family
Dr Sam Mortimer
Friend
December 17, 2021
I started working with Dr. Fromm in 1978. I cherish the valuable lessons and friendship we shared. I remember the first time I scrubbed one of your cases you told me "Don´t be Nervous". Rest In Peace Dr. Fromm.
Susan Ganje
December 16, 2021
Dr. Fromm was a good friend to our Family as well as a wonderful Doctor and a great man. Rest in peace kind man.
Robin (Norman) Crisp
Friend
December 16, 2021
It was a pleasure knowing you and being your neighbors.Farewell, Doc.
John and Brenda Moore
December 16, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results