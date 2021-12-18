Dr. Harold Edward Fromm

FAIRBURN, SD | We've all been taught that actions speak louder than words. I can think of no better example than our father Dr. Harold Edward Fromm. Not only was he known as an excellent and eloquent surgeon but his real gift was his compassion and commitment to his profession, patients, and family. It seems that not a day goes by that someone tells one of us about how our father covered the spectrum from saving a life to helping someone with a small need. He loved his profession and loved taking care of people. Our father touched countless lives and families. There are five children in our family and all five children are honored and blessed to be physicians. This blessing of becoming a physician extends to in-laws, children, nieces, and nephews – all who have been associated with our father and have seen his care. Never once did our father persuade any of us to pursue medicine as a career; rather, we all chose medicine via our father's example. The fact that we all chose the path of medicine speaks volumes as our father's actions were infinitely louder than any spoken word. As a result, we all chose the path of medicine for the right reason – to care for people and to try to make their life better. Our father taught us by actions what it truly means to care for patients no matter what specialty we chose. He taught us that every single patient has a story, a feeling, a family, an issue, a pain – a life.

With that said, the same behaviors our father had with patients were also a gift to this family. Family was extremely important to our father. We are all grateful for his guidance in teaching us compassion, humility, and generosity. Our father loved to gather with family - especially around a meal. Our father was always giving; never selfish. He was always there for us whether a phone call or visit and we all knew that. Our lives will now change forever.

Our father's love outside of medicine was farming and ranching. This is where he spent much of his free time. As a result we were fortunate to be able to spend much time outdoors at the ranch learning how to drive, riding horses, branding cattle, hiking, or ice skating on stock ponds and warming up by a fire. We all have numerous fond memories and laughs growing up on "the south ranch." For example, there is a running joke in our family where we all thought our father would consistently get the truck stuck on purpose (snow or mud – didn't matter) so we would have to "go get the chain and the tractor" to pull the truck out. In his later years he would always say his favorite part of the day was getting up in the morning and feeding his cattle. He loved seeing animals out in the open such as elk and buffalo or his own cattle and horses. It didn't matter how busy we were. Our father showed us the importance and tranquility of pausing our lives to simply watch animals in their normal environment. I still remember numerous times of shutting down the truck only to listen to a breeze through the trees as we simply sat and watched a herd of elk. Peaceful.

Our father's Faith was strong. Faith can be defined as "the confident belief or trust in the truth of or trustworthiness of a person, idea, or thing." Our father's faith in our God was prevalent but he also had faith in our family as well as mankind in general. In other words, our father always saw the good in all people. As physicians, we are trained to save lives. However, our father also taught us compassion for a patient (and their family) when at the end of their life. He taught us – a family of physicians trained to save lives – "that when God places his hands on someone it is time for us to take our hands off." He even reiterated those words about himself in his closing days – he told us to take our hands off and let God take over.

Harold Edward Fromm was born on December 24, 1930 in Corsica, South Dakota but soon moved to Clear Lake, SD where he grew up. He always said that he loved having his birthday on Christmas Eve because no one forgot his birthday. After High School he attended medical school at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He later completed his residency and fellowship in general and thoracic surgery at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Harold married Sandra Lynn Grimmer on June 18, 1957 in Appleton, WI. Sandra's rock and foundation was our God and her family and husband. Sandra was literally by Harold's side for 52 years before her passing in 2009. Harold took his last breath on December 13, 2021. Harold was the youngest of 7 children. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and wife. Harold is survived by his children Deborah Fromm (Karl Jones), Stuart (Joanna) Fromm, Christopher (Kimberly) Fromm, David (Eli) Fromm, and Theodore (Linda) Fromm. Grandchildren include Nicholas Fromm, Jennifer (JT) Carroll, Chase, Jacob, Nicholas, Drew, Addison, Sophie, Osten, Bode, Elsa Freya, Max, Oliver, and Ruby Fromm. Great grandchildren include Lucas and Margaret Carroll.

Even though our father has taken his last breath here on earth, his legacy will live on within our family as well as countless patients, families, and colleagues. A Celebration of Life Service will be held. Time and date will be announced.