Harold L. Wolf

RAPID CITY | Harold Leroy Wolf passed unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2020 in Rapid City. He was born Oct. 10, 1933 in Alexandria, SD to Albert Joseph and Alice Marie (Paulson) Wolf, and raised on the family farm with his siblings.

Harold served in the U.S. Army, stationed in San Francisco, CA, receiving sharp shooter status even though he only had eyesight in one eye from a childhood accident. It was there that he married Marcelle Edna Johnson of Mitchell, SD on Nov. 21, 1956 and they had their first child Kim Marie. Harold yearned to return home and engage in his love of the land farming.

Harold and Marcelle farmed for over 40 years and welcomed two more daughters, Sondra and Michele, into the family. After retirement from farming they lived in Mitchell for several years and then surprisingly in 2019, Harry convinced the families to move west to Rapid City joining their daughters Kim Marie and Sondra once again. The family enjoyed a year together before the untimely death of Michele's husband, Dale, on July 11, 2020.

Throughout his life, Harold was always fixing and tinkering with his antique farm machinery. He won ribbons riding his refurbished John Deere tractors in local parades. He cherished his father's three little antique steam engines that were made from scratch. Harold sold and erected Sioux Steel grain bins with his son-in-law Dale for many years during his "retirement." He operated Wolf Trucking and supplied parts and tires for many years. Harold was active in several Mitchell fraternal organizations: the Order of Elks Lodge 1059, the American Legion Post 18 and the Loyal Order of Moose 875, where he served as the governor 1997-1999.

Along the way Harry and Marcy became very social and involved in their community, teaching country western and ballroom dance lessons to many lifelong friends. They danced with the local polka club in competitions and for entertainment. The couple loved their spontaneous trips to Las Vegas and Deadwood, usually sponsoring their daughters and sons-in-laws on those trips.

Harry and Marcy were lifelong Lutherans. Their Christian faith, and faith and love in each other, carried them through many of life's ups and downs as farmers. The daughters remain very grateful to Harry for joining the family together in Rapid City. Everyone knew Harold's favorite goodbye: "Don't take any wooden nickels, they don't spend very well."

Harold is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marcelle; his three daughters, Kim Marie (LeRoy) Weimer, Sondra Lynn (Timothy) Bray, and Michele Leigh Copeland all of Rapid City; grandchildren, Heather Bray, Jeremy Bray, Casey Bray, Tanner Bray, Megan Bray, Forrest Weimer, Macy Copeland; great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Bray; sister-in-law, Marlene Wolf; brother-in-law, Richard Goldammer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald Wolf, Hilda Schroeder, Norma Schroeder, Robert Wolf, Irma Heiman, and Patricia Goldammer; and son-in-law, Dale Copeland.

A private service will be held for family, with a public Celebration of Life to be held in Mitchell in 2021 for both Harold and his son-in-law Dale. Condolences may be sent to 2437 Arvilla Court, Rapid City, SD 57701.

His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com