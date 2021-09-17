Harold F. Thompson
RAPID CITY | Harold F. Thompson, 83, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Avantara Mountain View nursing home in Rapid City.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Faith Temple Church in Rapid City.
Burial with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.