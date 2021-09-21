Harold Ferman Thompson

RAPID CITY | Harold Ferman Thompson, 83, died peacefully on Sept 11, 2021 at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Home in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, Sept 22, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 23, 2021 at Faith Temple Church in Rapid City.

Burial with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

He was born October 21, 1937 to Ferman and Verlese Thompson in Gause, Texas. Harold graduated from Henrietta M. King High School in Kingsville, Texas. He attended Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas and Pratt Junior College in Pratt, Kansas.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1961. During this time, he met the love of his life, Ida Bell Burton. They were united in marriage on February 27, 1965. This union produced three children: Laura Thompson Figueroa of Rapid City, SD, Harold Thompson Jr of Denver, CO, and Mark Thompson of Rapid City, SD.

One of the many great highlights of this military career was meeting test pilot Chuck Yeager while he was stationed in Germany. Harold retired from the Air Force in 1983.

He accepted at position at Cameron Ashley (formerly API Supply) in Black Hawk, SD, working there for 20 years. He retired in 2003.

Harold's father was a Church of God in Christ pastor for 52 years. Harold was a founding dedicated and faithful member of Faith Temple Church in Rapid City, SD. He served as a Deacon for many years.

Harold loved the outdoors – fishing, hunting, camping, and ATV riding. He had a passion for classic cars which he would pass down to his kids. Harold also loved watching classic Western shows. His most favorite passion of all was spending time with his family.

Harold is survived by his daughter Laura Thompson Figueroa of Rapid City, SD; sons Harold Thompson Jr of Denver, CO and Mark Thompson of Rapid City, SD; granddaughter Sebastiane Figueroa (AJ Kuenzi) of Waukesha, WI, Dominique Figueroa of Highland Park, IL, and Caprice Figueroa of Riverside, CA; and his two sisters, Darlynn Thompson Taylor and Ernestine Thompson Burnell, both of Houston, TX. He also has a host of nieces, family and friends who adored him. He is preceded in death by his wife, father, mother, and brother Sherwood Thompson.

