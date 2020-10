Harry E. Keeney

RAPID CITY | Harry Eugene Keeney, 83, died Oct. 22, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Celebration of Life services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont.

Inurnment will be Monday, Nov. 9, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

