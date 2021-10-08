Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hayden Gossel
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Hettinger
902 4th Avenue South
Hettinger, ND

Hayden Gossel

HETTINGER, ND | Service of Remembrance for Hayden Gossel, 18, of Hettinger, ND will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. MT at the Hettinger Armory in Hettinger, ND. Msgr. Chad Gion will officiate and burial will follow at the Hettinger Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Centennial Chapel of Evanson Jensen Funeral Homes in Hettinger, ND and one hour prior to the service at the Armory on Saturday morning.

Hayden passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his parents, Bernie and Angel Gossel, of Hettinger, his "bonus sister", Destiney Kremer, of Hettinger, grandparents, Gary and Violet Helfrich, of Hettinger and Theresa Gossel, of Hot Springs, SD, great grandmother, Mary Derrick, of Hot Springs, SD and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, classmates and extended family.

Hayden was preceded in death by his great grandparents Arthur and Magdalena Helfrich, great grandfather, Robert Derrick, grandfather, Walter Beckman, grandmother, Augusta Wipf, uncle, Corey Helfrich, aunt, Wendy Holler and cousin Mikey.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial will be established in Hayden's memory.

Condolences to Hayden's family can be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Hettinger
902 4th Avenue South PO Box 287, Hettinger, ND
Oct
9
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Hettinger Armory
Hettinger, ND
Oct
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Hettinger Armory
Hettinger, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Hettinger
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Hettinger.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.