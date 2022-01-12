Helen Welsh

RAPID CITY | Helen Welsh, 94, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Helen was born May 4, 1927 at Regent, ND to Antoine and Bertha (Bathen) Ehleringer. She attended school and graduated from Regent High School in 1945

Helen was first employed by the First State Bank in Regent & Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck before moving to Rapid City in 1952. She was employed by National Bank of South Dakota which later was First Bank. She retired in 1985 after 32 years of service.

Helen married Lyle Welsh on June 30, 1975. They both retired from banking in 1985. Helen and Lyle had 42 happy years of marriage. They enjoyed pontooning and spending time with family and friends. Lyle died June 14, 2015. Helen had resided at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center since October of 2014.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; step-children;

step-grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lyle, step-daughter Debra Dansby, parents, brother William, sisters: Mabel Dutton, Josie Zern, Marie Doe, and Marian in infancy; sister in law Caroline Ehleringer; and brothers in law: Marvin Dutton, Lloyd Doe, and Vetz Zern.

Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the church.

Burial of cremains will be held at 2:00 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery. There will be no procession. The Cemetery requires all to wear masks.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.