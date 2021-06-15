Henry "Bill" Honeycutt

RAPID CITY | Henry "Bill" Honeycutt, age 70, was called home on June 11, 2021, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, after a long battle with COPD in Rapid City, SD.

Bill was born in Grand Island, NE to Elmer and Hazel Honeycutt on February 24, 1951. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1969 and joined the US Army, where he served in the Vietnam War, earning several commendations, including a Bronze Star Medal.

After returning home, he was a professional musician in bands that toured throughout the Midwest. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Barbara Auth in Wisconsin. Bill and Barb were married in 1972, and moved to Grand Island.

Bill went to work for the FCC utilizing radio and electronics skills he learned in the Army, earning a commendation from the Director of the FCC for one of his investigations. He later began a career in furniture sales, where he successfully managed several stores, along with serving as a sales representative for a large furniture manufacturer.

Bill's love of music stayed with him his entire life through music ministry. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing, hiking in the beautiful Black Hills, and entertaining his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barb; son, Pat (Wendy), three grandchildren, Maggie, Simon, and Logan; sister, Jackie (Tom); brothers, Mike (Linda) and Jerry (Teresa); sister-in-laws, Audrey Murphy, Alice Auth, Wanda Evans (Gary), Becky Frese (Jerry); and brother-in-laws, Tom Auth (Sharon),and Rich Auth (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel; sisters, Kay and Lynette; brother, Butch(Lyn); mother and father-in-law, Ray and Agnes Auth; brother-in-laws, Bob, David, Neil Auth, Don Murphy, Mike Jolkowski, Harvey Kelly, Marvin Eggers, and George Turner; nieces, Judy Helmer and Dawn Davison; and nephew, Jeff Hoeft.

Visitation and Vigil services will be held on June 20, 2021 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 21st, at 11 a.m. All services will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 22 at 1:30 p.m. A Memorial will be established, in Bill's honor, to Wounded Warriors.