Herbert (Herb) Wolff

RAPID CITY | Herbert (Herb) Wolff, 93, died on September 30, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter in law.

He was born in Eureka, SD on September 6, 1928 to Gustave and Martha Wolff.

As children, Herb and his brother Harley were hired out to work on a farm west of Eureka, as well as helping their father in the trucking business. This is when Herb learned his work ethic, which stayed with him through his entire life. Even in the last year when he was bed ridden, he insisted on folding towels, wash cloths, etc. for his daughter in law each time the laundry was done.

As a teenager, Herb worked for years at The Red Owl and Gambles Department Store. In his "spare time" he played baseball in Eureka and helped them win a state tournament during his last year of playing.

He was drafted into the Army in 1951 and was stationed initially in Fort Lee, Virginia. After being selected for Leadership School he became a Platoon Sergeant and spent nine months in Europe. His most enjoyable assignment in the Army was playing for their post baseball team "The Fort Lee Travelers." He had the opportunity to play ball with two major league pitchers, Chet Nichols (Boston) and Bob Grim (New York).

After serving in the Army Herb worked for a short while again with his dad and brother at a car business. However, Herb realized his talents and interests were more in retail business. He eventually went to work for a clothing store called "Lapps Men's Store." While working there he met Sharie Kiesz, the love of his life. When he got a job at an exclusive men's store in Aberdeen he found he didn't like being without Sharie for days at a time so of course he proposed to his sweetheart.

After being married for less than a year, Herb was offered a job at a lumber company in Rapid City, but shortly after took a retail position with Sears. He worked there until he "retired" in 1993. Upon retirement Herb started his own business called "Amazing Glaze" which was reglazing tubs, countertops, etc. He eventually sold the business and officially retired.

Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Sharie, his daughter, Vickie Bradley, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his sister Donna Chambliss, his sons Steve Wolff (Sherrill) and Jason Wolff (Debbie). He was Grandpa to seven adult children and Great Grandpa to 9 children, as well as another great granddaughter to be born at the end of this year.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 5th, 10:00 am at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.