SPEARFISH | Honora Lillian "Nora" Hussey was born March 26, 1915, in New York City to Michael and Lillian (Rosenberg) Walsh and died Nov. 8, 2020, in Rapid City, SD.

Nora attended schools in New York including New York University and America College. She married Shirley B. Hussey in Texas in 1946. Their passion for cowboys and competition led to very active roles in the national rodeo circuit and many great friendships among America's greatest cowboys. Nora was a bookkeeper and timer for the rodeo events, a position garnered because of her meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Nora and Shirley moved to Montana for a time before establishing their home in Sturgis in 1952. While in Sturgis, they began Hussey Trucking Company hauling tons of livestock throughout the United States and employing many people who became their best friends. Shirley died Sept. 14, 2000.

Although the couple had no children of their own, they enjoyed children within their family and other young people. Concern for underprivileged children led Nora to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer in the Black Hills area for several years. Nora was a member of P.E.O. Chapter AY in Sturgis where she served in several chapter offices. She was recently recognized for her 50th year as a member of P.E.O.

President Ronald W. Reagan nominated Nora to be Superintendent of the Denver Mint, a position confirmed by the U. S. Senate in 1981 and she served in that position until 1987.

Meade County Republicans honored Nora in 2012 for her 50+ years of dedication and participation in the Republican Party. She was the first woman chairman of the Meade County Republicans from 1964 until 1972. From 1972 until 1981 she served as the Republican National Committeewoman from South Dakota. During that time, she was also the SD Chairman of the Reagan for President Committee and delegate to the Republican National Nominating Convention as well as a Presidential Elector. Although she was a pro at working the crowd with handshakes and discussion, she remained straightforward in expressing her beliefs and opinions.

Since May 15, 2012, Nora resided at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Spearfish, where she continued to get involved in lively discussions and debates with the staff and other residents. Her wit and wide range of experiences continued to offer her a positive outlook on life and people. Recently, Nora was transferred to Hospice House in Rapid City, where she lived her final days among a warm and loving staff and passed peacefully away.

At her request, there will be no funeral services but her remains will be united with Shirley's in the Hussey family cemetery in Auburn, Washington, at a later date.

Her wit and charm will be missed by all those with whom she came in contact, especially close friends Char Haar in London, England, Terry Hermann and Sharon Williams in Sturgis, and all her friends, associates, and caregivers with whom she shared part of her incredible 105 years!

Memorials have been established to the Northern Hills Area CASA Program and Sturgis Area Arts Council.

