Howard R. Wright

BELLE FOURCHE - Howard R. Wright, age 88 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

Funeral arrangements are pending until this summer, with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.