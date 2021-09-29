Menu
Ida E. Simmons
FUNERAL HOME
Chamberlain Chapel
1700 Hwy 20 /
Chadron, NE

Ida E. Simmons

SCOTTSBLUFF | Ida E. Simmons passed away on September 24, 2021 at Regional West in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was 93. Ida was born December 22, 1927 in Whitney, NE.

Ida was the second of seven children of Elmer and Lillie Griffith.

She was married to Joe Simmons May 29th, 1947 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Ida is survived by three sons; Dennis (Vicky) of Alliance, Ne, Terry (fiancée Lori) of Kearney, NE, Dale (Kris) of Norfolk, NE. Six grandsons; Marc (Melissa), Cory, Kyle (Jenny), Tyler (Sara), Chad, Kaden. Three granddaughters; Heather, Tobi (Jarrod) Moore, Kayla (Jake) Singleton. One sister; Lanora Jean Cornett, one brother; Elmer Ray (Lou) Griffith.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Joe, grandson Troy Simmons, parents Elmer and Lillie Griffith, brother Carl, sisters Barbara Foushee, Alydia Heading and Genevive (Jenny) Moore.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 28th at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, NE.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Rescue Unit and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Dear Simmons, sending my sincere sympathy, my heart goes out to you currently of great sadness. Please know that God cares about you, how you feel, and invite you to let them help you. Jeremiah 29: 11,12
JHarris
October 6, 2021
