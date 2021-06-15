Menu
Ila M. White
FUNERAL HOME
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
401 N. Garden Street
Hot Springs, SD

Ila M. White

HOT SPRINGS | Ila M. White, 95, died June 12, 2021.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Homes, Inc.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
Marlin, Steve & Bud. I am deeply saddened to read of your Mother´s passing! I have many fond memories of her and your Dad. They always treated brother Dave and me as part of your family. She will be greatly missed by all whom have had the pleasure of knowing her. May She Rest In Peace! Phil Lampert
Phil Lampert
Friend
June 17, 2021
