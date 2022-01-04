Irene Vivian Salmen

RAPID CITY | We mourn the loss of our beloved and beautiful mother Irene Salmen who went to her heavenly home January 1, 2022.

Irene Vivian was born on August 17, 1931, the first born of Finnish farmers Emil and Edna Koski in Logan County, North Dakota. The family moved to Menagha, Minnesota where Irene worked hard on the farm and helped raise the growing family. Irene received her education at the Sebeka//Menagha school system where she met her future husband Gerald Salmen.

During Gerald's military service, they moved to Biloxi, Mississippi where she and Gerald got married. They celebrated 71 years of marriage. After military separation from the Air Force, Gerald worked for the Woolworth company and they spent the next several years moving with the company and the young family grew. The family grew to 6 daughters and 1 son and they settled in Huron, SD. The happy family of 9 owned and operated the Ben Franklin store and Irene helped with many business ventures. In 1976 the family moved to the Black Hills. Irene enjoyed reading, homemaking, quilting, her bridge club, traveling and visiting her many relatives and friends. She was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Irene was a beautiful woman who always had her lipstick handy and her sharp memory was not one to be challenged.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her sisters Darlene Marjamaa, Laura Juntunen, brothers Clifford, Ralph, Donald, and Delano. Several in-laws and 4 sons in law, Tim Kalahar, Jerry Kutil, Bob Hofer and Greg Mumm.

Left to mourn her loss are her beloved husband Gerald, her children Vivian (David) Marben, Eden Prairie MN, Vicky Kalahar, Woodbury MN, Gayle (Steve) Cutshall, Rapid City, Cheryl Hofer, Spearfish, Rhonda Mumm, Rapid City, Wayne (Dotty) Salmen, California and Sandy (Paul) Shillingstad, Rapid City. Her brothers and sisters Virgil (Shirley) Koski, Dennis (Arlene) Koski, Leroy Koski, June (Jim) Anderson, Delores Youngbauer, Mary Ellen (Dave) Parvi, Della (Anthony) Alto.

Her grandchildren Justin (Dawn) Pederson, Clint Tucker, Nathan (Tracy) Kutil, Keith (Sarah) Marben, Casey (Kerri) Kutil, Jason Hofer, Matt (Amber) Olson, Patrick (Kristen) Kalahar, Adena Hofer, Genevieve Kalahar, Jesse (Elizabeth) Mumm, Neal Hofer, Zachery (Jenny) Marben, Joseph Mumm, Alicia and Tony Henrickson. Great grandchildren: Fiona, Radley, Romee, Marieda, Kiera, Brody, Jade, Aliyah, Kage, Cashlin, Berkeley, Whitney, Phillippa, Casper, Sapphire, Donavan, Alex, Brian, Irazema and Naviani.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, January 7, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am at the church.

Burial will be at 2:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To view livestream of the funeral service go to: http://youtube.com/c/CalvaryLutheranChurchRapidCitySD.