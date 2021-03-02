Irvin 'IJ' Carey

MITCHELL | Irvin "IJ" Carey, 93, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

A private family funeral service was held at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Irvin John Carey is survived by his son, Delbert Carey of Mitchell; daughters, Saundra Ewing of Rapid City, SD, Rita (Ron) Anderson of Custer, SD, and Roxene Kasten of Mitchell; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Russell Carey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Dozark Carey; daughter, Nyla Mae; son-in-law, David Kasten; and siblings, Jack, Janice, Beverly, and Nadine.