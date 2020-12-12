Jack R. Barker

RAPID CITY | Jack Reginald Barker, 98, died Nov. 16, 2020. Born Sept. 25, 1922 on the family farm west of Loomis, SD, to Scott and Myrtle (Bonham) Barker. Losing his mother at the age of 10, was something that caused him great sadness.

Jack graduated from high school in Letcher, SD, in 1940. In 1939, he set the South Dakota track record in the half mile and held it for 22 years. He farmed with his dad until 1941, then moved to California to work for Douglas Aircraft Corporation as a mechanic until joining the U.S. Navy in 1942. He served in the Pacific Theater during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He returned to California.

Jack married Nathalie LaVon Hanson in 1948 and they moved to Rapid City. They had two daughters: Linda in 1949 and Debra in 1952. Nathalie died from complications after heart surgery in 1984.

Jack worked for Rapid Chevrolet for many years, retiring in 1986. The guys around town would always refer to him as the best body and fender man around.

In 1970, Jack's dream of owning land came true when he bought a ranch in Custer County christening it Lame Johnny Ranch. He loved his peaceful, prairie getaway. He worked hard on his place but he'd chum the cows and take a few naps too. It was a healing place for him.

On Feb. 14, 1990, he married June Diedrich who survives. They enjoyed their time together talking while looking out the kitchen window watching the birds. Jack quarreled with the squirrels constantly for stealing bird food. For awhile, they took up dancing at the senior citizen center. They relished their time with family: Linda and Dave Koch, Deb Barker, Michael and Connie Diedrich, Steve Diedrich, Vikki Engel and the late Gary Engel; grandchildren Jada Bergstrom, Jack Fowler, Chris Diedrich, Ross Diedrich, Cory Diedrich, and Dana Koch; great-grandchildren Adante' Carter, Nathalie Hellvig, Kerry Engel, Kalin McMahon, Kasey Sorensen and several great-great-grandchildren. Jack was proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Knutson; brother, Rodney Barker; first wife, Nathalie Barker; and granddaughters, Corinne Bergstrom and Cartney Koch.

He was an outdoors man who liked spending time pruning trees, coaching his daughters how to plant and raise a vegetable garden (especially pumpkins), and playing softball in their vacant lot. He taught his girls how to market their pumpkins to the neighbors for pocket money. Very much an attentive father, he would always make time for tea parties with his daughters. Raising his family in the old Canyon Lake neighborhood was important to Jack. He believed in room to roam. Dirt hills for bike riding, swamps to explore, Rapid Creek to float down, and late evening games of Red Rover, Red Rover. One of his special abilities was his dinner call. He had a whistle that would even bring the dog home.

For his 80th birthday, his goal was to climb Harney Peak (Black Elk). Of course, he led the way. Jack was a member of the Elks Club for 73 years. Westminster Presbyterian Church was Jack and June's place of worship. He served as an elder and they enjoyed socializing with the congregation. Later, when it became difficult for them to physically attend church, they shared their time at the kitchen table talking and praying together.

Jack was an old-time cowboy and gentleman who cared about people and had many stories to share including harnessing the horses to start the school bus when the weather got cold. Whether it was Navy ships, space travel was a favorite, the Dirty 30's, hopping freight trains, his Grampa Barker the inventor, or Lame Johnny, he always had something to share. I'll bet he's "lookin' to buy some land."

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Please show concern for others by wearing a mask which will be provided on arrival. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Love INC of the Black Hills.