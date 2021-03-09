Menu
Jack Moore
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

John 'Jack' Moore

RAPID CITY | John W. "Jack" Moore, 81, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2021 in Rapid City due to a serious infection. He was born in Custer on April 16, 1939, to George and Faye Moore. The family moved to Rapid City shortly thereafter, and Jack lived here for most of his life, except for time away for college and the military.

Jack graduated from Rapid City High School in 1957 and the University of Wyoming in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, where he met Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Noel, whom he would marry in 1965. Jackie always said she chased him until he caught her.

They returned to Rapid City, where Jack would work for Moore Construction Company with his dad, uncle Harold Hughes, and cousin Dick Hughes, in the family bridge building business. Of their numerous projects, none is more familiar than the Keystone Wye bridge on the way to Mount Rushmore, which was completed in 1968. Moore Construction was a member of the Associated General Contractors and Jack was president of the Highway Heavy Chapter in 1978.

Jack loved visiting daily with "the guys at breakfast" over the past 40-plus years. He also enjoyed yard work, Sudoku, watching sports, chronicling family history, organizing high school reunions, and keeping in touch with friends through email.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Moore. He is survived by Jackie, his beloved wife of 55 years; a son, Jeff (Michelle), Iowa City, IA; a daughter, Kelly, Denver; and a sister, Linda Peters, Rapid City. He was the proud grandpa of Emily and Ryan Moore of Iowa City.

Due to the pandemic, a private mass will be held for the family at Blessed Sacrament, where Jack was a faithful member. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.



Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2021.
I have lots of memories of Jack. He was my very first Rapid City friend. Over 75 years ago, before first grade, my family moved to a basement apartment just around the corner from the Moores. Jack and I played together, were Scouts together and went to school together through high school. I remember Jack blowing his horn in band, where he excelled, and training for cross country runs, which he stubbornly continued even though it wasn’t his specialty. I went away for college, and my dad was transferred to Wyoming, so I never lived in Rapid again, but Jack and I kept in touch. Jack kept in touch with everyone! He was the glue that held the Class of 1957 together. I will miss his frequent emails and the many class get togethers he arranged over the years. We have all been blessed by his efforts.

Bill Wilson
Bill WILSON
Friend
March 19, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your terrific Dad. He raised you, Jeff, so well. You’re one of the best people I know.
Johnny Sundby
Friend
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jack. He was a good guy. He will be missed.
Lee Hartland
March 18, 2021
We will miss Jack at the reunions and his emails. Our prayers are with Jackie and family and friends. John
John & Donna Slocum
March 16, 2021
We will sure miss our visits with Jack. He was a great storyteller with a quick wit. One story was of the stones on the fire place and the weekends gather them with the family , fun for him, we learned not so much for the kids.
Nick Day
March 13, 2021
My thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Will surely miss Uncle Jack ... Love Brian
James Brian Day
March 13, 2021
May the good memories and family love carry you through the tough times. May Jack´s soul continue in all of your hearts.
Rick and Beth Lane
March 13, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 12, 2021
Oh Jackie! All the Johnsons are so very sorry to hear of Jack´s passing. Know that you are loved and supported in our prayers and thoughts. Hugs!
Al and Michele Johnson
March 11, 2021
