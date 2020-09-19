Jack M. Willhite

MINNETONKA, Minn. | Jack M. Willhite, 88, of Minnetonka passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at his residence.

Jack Martin Willhite was born Sept. 14, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, IA, the son of Otto and Lillian (Hertz) Willhite. Jack was a graduate of Bemidji State University. On August 6, 1960 he was united in marriage with Karen Anderson in Omaha, NE. This union was blessed with daughters Linnea and Kirsten.

Jack was a high school teacher and coach in Bemidji, Grand Rapids and St. Louis Park. He was founder and initial coach of the Bemidji High School wrestling program. He was the founder and initial coach of Minnesota Special Olympics. Jack received many awards from Special Olympics including National Coach of the Year in 1988. He was inducted into the Bemidji State University Athletic Hall of Fame for football. Jack was also named Outstanding Alumni of Bemidji State University.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marlene (Jim) Radl.

Jack is survived by his loving family: wife, Karen Willhite; daughters Linnea (Doug) Manske of Delano, and Kirsten (David) Barraclough of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Kayla, Hanna, Nick Manske, and Ellie Barraclough; step-grandchild, Brandon (Megan) Manske; brothers, William (Kaye) Willhite and Robert Willhite; sister-in-law, Marty (Dave) Lund; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many dear friends, including his best friend, Rollie Hanks.

A private family funeral with Pastor Monica Hammersten officiating followed by interment in Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.

A Celebration of Life for the public will be held at a later date.

Memorials preferred to Minnesota Special Olympics (specialolympicsminnesota.org) and Diabetes Incorporated (diabetesincoporated.org) which helps and supports children with Type 1 diabetes.

Cards may be mailed to Kirsten Barraclough, 1129 Lookout Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia (johnsonfh.com) 952-442-2121.