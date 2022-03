Jacki Herman

BOX ELDER - Jacki Herman, 61, of Box Elder, SD passed away March 16, 2022. Visitation will take place from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home.

The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.