James H. Allison

SPEARFISH | James H. "Jim" Allison, 92, died Dec. 16, 2020.

Vigil will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

