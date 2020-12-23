James H. Allison

SPEARFISH | James H. "Jim" Allison, 92, died Dec. 16, 2020 in Rapid City.

Jim was born Sept. 30, 1928 to Walter M. Allison Sr. and Nancy (Hill) Allison of Stevenson, AL. He attended schools there and Eutaw, AL, graduating from Stevenson High School in 1947. Immediately after graduating from high school, Jim joined the U.S. Army, serving for 27 years as an enlisted man, warrant officer and commissioned officer, retiring with the rank of Major. While in service he obtained a BS degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and an MS degree in International Relations from Boston University. He was stationed at several different posts in the United States and served overseas in Japan, Korea for two tours, Hawaii before statehood, Guatemala, Vietnam and finally in Belgium at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers, Europe, the military arm of NATO, where there were 13 nationalities, and where he retired in 1974. He felt fortunate to have had several assignments, which included members of the Air Force and Navy. During his military service, Jim received the Army Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, and the Legion of Merit, as well as numerous service medals and ribbons. Following retirement from the active Army, he worked for the Army as a civilian in Washington, DC, before moving to Spearfish in 1979, where Margaret and Jim were associated with the Black Hills Passion Play for 15 years.

In 1954, Jim was assigned to Camp Rapid, in Rapid City as the Administrative Officer for the U.S. Army Advisory Group to the SD National Guard. While there he met his future wife, Margaret Elaine Seeley from Spearfish, who also worked at Camp Rapid with the South Dakota Selective Service System. They were married on May 22, 1955, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spearfish.

Jim was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where he served on Parish Council and was a lector and eucharistic minister for several years. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Lysa" Allison; three sons, James H. Allison Jr., Christopher J. (Toni) Allison and Jeffery A. (Leah) Allison and Leah's daughters, Jessica and Julia; nephew, Walter M. (Joy) Allison III; and a great-niece and nephew.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant daughter, Cynthia Louise; and brother, Walter M. Allison Jr.

Jim's words: "I lived a good, full life and one filled with joy and contentment. I have been blessed with a fantastic wife who served many roles, lover, best friend, confidant, and helpmate. We were blessed with children who have been and are a joy and comfort. We were also blessed with a number of close and true friends".

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish.

